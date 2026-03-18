Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Homicidio en Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:33 AM

La policía dio a conocer más información sobre la muerte de una mujer que ahora está siendo catalogada como homicidio.

Los investigadores dicen que Brianna Chavez, de 30 años fue asesinada a tiros el domingo pasado y su cuerpo fue encontrado en el área de Mission Creek Road y Worsley Road en Desert Hot Springs.

La policía también informó que ya se realizó el arresto de un sujeto de 29 años.

Cualquier persona con información puede comunicarse con el detective Danny García al 760- 835-1383.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.