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La Poderosa

Juicio por tiroteo mortal en Indio

USAF / Joshua Magbanua
By
Published 7:33 AM

Tenemos más información sobre el juicio de una mujer acusada de un tiroteo mortal en un motel de Indio.

Los fiscales dicen que Carla Flores, de 35 años mató a balazos a Ashley Brito, de 27 años, en el 2021.

Los investigadores señalan que las dos se conocieron en un bar y luego fueron a una habitación de un motel donde consumieron drogas.

Según documentos judiciales, la mujer fue arrestada más tarde en el valle imperial.

Si es declarada culpable podría enfrentar entre 50 años y cadena perpetua en la cárcel.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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