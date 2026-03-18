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La Poderosa

Médicos voluntarios del Valle de Coachella salen a las calles

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Published 8:12 AM

Los médicos voluntarios del Valle de Coachella ayer lograron su salida número 500 a las calles, llevando atención médica gratuita directamente a personas sin hogar.

El programa ha brindado servicios desde el 2017, ofreciendo desde atención médica básica hasta exámenes de salud para personas que de otra manera no verían a un médico.

Cada martes, médicos, enfermeras y otros profesionales de la salud salen en dos grupos, uno se instala en Abundant Life Church en Indio y el otro equipo viaja en una camioneta, deteniéndose en lugares donde se sabe que se reúnen los homeless.

Médicos, enfermeras y otros profesionales de la salud ofrecen su tiempo como voluntarios para brindar atención.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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