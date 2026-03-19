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La Poderosa

Arrestan a mujer despues de apuñalar a un hombre

MGN
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New
Published 7:10 AM

Una mujer de 58 años fue arrestada después de apuñalar a un hombre en Banning ayer a mediodía.
Cuando la policía llego al lugar encontraron a un hombre con heridas causadas por un ataque con cuchillo.
La víctima fue atendida en el lugar por personal médico y luego trasladada al hospital local.
Los investigadores dicen que el ataque se originó por una disputa doméstica entre un hombre y una mujer fuera de una vivienda.
La mujer involucrada permaneció en el lugar y fue detenida sin incidentes.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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