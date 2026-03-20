Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Fuga de gas en La Quinta

Edward Nerey
By
New
Published 9:59 AM

Una fuga de gas en una línea de dos pulgadas se registró en un edificio comercial en La Quinta ayer a las 7:40 de la mañana en la calle Washington, cerca de la avenida 47.

Los bomberos acudieron al lugar para evacuar a las personas y tuvieron que pedir el apoyo de un escuadrón especializado en materiales peligrosos, así como trabajadores de la compañía de gas y el departamento de Salud Ambiental.

Los equipos lograron controlar la fuga después de las 11 de la mañana, y todas las calles reabrieron poco antes del mediodía.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.