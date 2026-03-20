Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Importante avance para El Colegio del Desierto en Palm Springs

By
Published 8:13 AM

El Colegio Del Desierto anuncio un importante avance en su construcción principal del campus de Palm Springs, el cual ha sido completado y ahora se espera que abra el próximo otoño.

Funcionarios informaron que el campus del COD ubicado en el área de Bristo Road ofrecerá una variedad de programas, incluyendo tecnología, atención médica, arquitectura, diseño Y hospitalidad.

La instalación también incorporará sistemas de energía renovable y prácticas de construcción que reducirán costos y tendrán impactos positivos en el medio ambiente.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.