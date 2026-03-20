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La Poderosa

Sentencia de 25 años a sujeto acusado de intento de abuso sexual

Acquired Through MGN Online on 01/24/2023
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Acquired Through MGN Online on 01/24/2023
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Published 11:32 AM

En la corte sentenciaron a un sujeto a 25 años de prisión por un intento de abuso sexual en Whitewater, se trata de Bryan Vines Burge, de 55 años, quien se declaró culpable de un ataque ocurrido en agosto del 2025.

Los investigadores señalan que el individuo entro a la vivienda y amenazó a la víctima con un cuchillo e intentó violarla, pero logró escapar para pedir ayuda.

Posteriormente, los agentes del sheriff arrestaron al depravado en Cabazon.

La víctima sufrió heridas leves durante el incidente, pero no requirió hospitalización.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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