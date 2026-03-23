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La Poderosa

Hallazgo de un hombre muerto en Indio

KESQ
By
Published 8:07 AM

La policía de Indio reporto el hallazgo de un hombre muerto en un lote baldío, ubicado cerca de la calle Monroe y el Hwy 111.

Por el momento, las autoridades dicen que no hay señales de violencia y el caso no se está investigando como homicidio, además mencionaron que podría tratarse de un indigente.

La Oficina del Forense acudió al lugar y la causa de la muerte sigue bajo investigación.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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