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La Poderosa

Piloto sufre accidente en North Shore

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Published 7:11 AM

Un piloto de ala delta sufrió heridas graves tras estrellarse contra líneas eléctricas el domingo a las 8:25 de la mañana en North Shore.

Según el reporte de los bomberos el accidente ocurrió cerca del Hwy 111 y Desert Beach Drive.

Los equipos de emergencia respondieron al llamado y localizaron al hombre, quien presentaba heridas graves y fue trasladado en helicóptero a un hospital.

El accidente no provoco fallas en el servicio de luz.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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