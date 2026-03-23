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La Poderosa

Rescate de excursionistas en Palm Springs

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Published 7:45 AM

Los bomberos llevaron a cabo dos rescates de excursionistas que resultaran heridos ayer.

El primero fue a las 2:50 de la tarde, a pocas millas del Tramway de Palm Springs, donde un hombre se lastimo un pie y con la ayuda de un helicóptero fue encontrado. El segundo incidente fue a las 5 de la tarde, a pocas millas de Vista Point, los bomberos trasladaron a la persona herida hasta el Hwy 74 y luego se la llevaron en ambulancia al hospital.

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Nancy Prado

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