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La Poderosa

Renova Energy se declara en bancarrota

KESQ
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New
Published 7:32 AM

La empresa Renova Energy ubicada en el área de las calles Cook y Hovly en Palm Desert se declaró en bancarrota, esto ocurre semanas después que se informara que sería adquirida por el inversionista privado.

Existen varios informes que indican que entre 20 y 30 empleados han sido despedidos recientemente.

Este capítulo le sigue a un año turbulento para Renova Energy que en el 2025 suspendió temporalmente a más de 300 empleados muchos de los cuales después fueron recortados.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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