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La Poderosa

Seguridad vial en Palm Springs

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:27 AM

El Departamento de Policía de Palm Springs sigue enfocado en la seguridad vial con el lanzamiento de una nueva iniciativa destinada a reducir conductas peligrosas al manejar en toda la ciudad.

El programa, que enfatiza tolerancia cero hacia la conducción imprudente, se centra especialmente en áreas de alto tráfico como el Highway 111.

A solo dos semanas de iniciado el programa, los oficiales ya están viendo resultados, ya que en un control de semáforos en rojo utilizaron drones para monitorear intersecciones, detectando a varios conductores que se pasaron la luz roja y fueron infraccionados.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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