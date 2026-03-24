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La Poderosa

Semana de Adopción en el Valle de Coachella

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Published 6:42 AM

El departamento de servicios para animales recibió una ayuda de 25 mil dólares para realizar la Semana de Adopción.

Desde hoy hasta el domingo, las tiendas PetSmart del valle de Coachella tendrán mascotas disponibles para adopción, ya que el refugio de Mil Palmas esta saturado de perros de todos tamaños.

Cabe mencionar que los refugios de animales del condado de Riverside reciben más de 34 mil mascotas al año y en el 2025 más de 260 mascotas fueron adoptadas durante la colaboración del condado con PetSmart.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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