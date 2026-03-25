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La Poderosa

Incendio en Cabazon deja 21 acres de arbustos destruidos incluyendo un RV

MANUEL RODRIGUEZ
By
Published 7:31 AM

Un incendio destruyó un vehículo recreativo tipo RV en Cabazon y el fuego se extendió a la vegetación, lo que provocó órdenes y advertencias de evacuación, que luego se cancelaron.
El incendio fue reportado ayer alrededor de la 1:50 de la tarde, muy cerca del freeway 10.
Para las 4:30 pm el avance del fuego había sido detenido por los bomberos que mencionaron que 21 acres de arbustos fueron destruidos.

Cabe mencionar que no se han reportado heridos.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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