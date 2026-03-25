Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Se declara culpable Steven Hernandez, alcalde de Coachella

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:11 AM

El alcalde de Coachella, Steven Hernández, se declaró culpable de un cargo grave de conflicto de intereses, por lo que fue sentenciado a dos años de libertad condicional, un día en la cárcel con crédito por el tiempo cumplido y 200 horas de servicio comunitario, además de multas y no podrá ocupar ningún cargo público.
La condena se deriva de la participación del alcalde en votos y acciones relacionadas con un contrato entre la Ciudad de Coachella y el programa Housing.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.