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La Poderosa

Concílio de Coachella inicia seleccion de nuevo alcalde

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Published 4:28 AM

Los miembros del Concílio de Coachella están en proceso de identificar candidatos adecuados para ocupar el puesto de alcalde tras la renuncia de Steven Hernandez, quien admitió haber cometido un delito grave, por lo que ayer presentó formalmente su renuncia después de declararse culpable de conflicto de intereses en un contrato gubernamental.

La admisión fue parte de un acuerdo previo al juicio con el Fiscal que a cambio retiró ocho cargos relacionados contra el acusado, incluidos perjurio y conflicto de intereses por parte de un funcionario público.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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