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La Poderosa

Actualizacion: Steven Hernandez deja cargo en condado tras declararse culpable

KESQ
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Published 6:56 AM

Tenemos más información sobre el exalcalde de Coachella, Steven Hernández, quien se declaró culpable de un cargo grave de conflicto de interés.

Además de renunciar a su trabajo en el concilio, anoche dieron a conocer que ya no ocupa el puesto de jefe de personal del supervisor del condado de Riverside, Manuel Pérez.

Tras declararse culpable, el ahora ex alcalde de Coachella fue sentenciado a 2 años de libertad condicional y 200 horas de servicio comunitario.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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