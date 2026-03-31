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La Poderosa

Muere mujer en Joshua Tree por accidente automovilístico

KESQ
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New
Published 6:47 AM

Una mujer de 48 años murió en un accidente automovilístico en Joshua Tree, cerca del Hwy 62.
La fatalidad ocurrió cuando la conductora, identificada como Sheri Williams, se salió de un camino de tierra a una velocidad superior a 55 millas por hora y volcó en la terracería.
Al llegar la policía, y los socorristas la mujer ya había muerto, debido a que sufrió heridas graves como resultado de no llevar puesto el cinturón de seguridad y ser expulsada del vehículo.
Las autoridades creen que el alcohol fue un factor determinante en el accidente.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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