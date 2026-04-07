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La Poderosa

Construcción de banquetas en Cathedral City

KESQ
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New
Published 7:03 AM

Cathedral City avanza con dos proyectos de construcción a lo largo de la calle Cathedral Canyon que repavimentarán y añadirán una banqueta.

Se espera que las obras comiencen en mayo próximo y concluyan a finales de julio.

El segundo proyecto cubrirá un área que los peatones han tenido que usar durante años, se trata del lado oeste de la calle Cathedral Canyon, entre Paseo Azulejo y Kieley Road donde no hay banqueta.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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