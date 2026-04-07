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La Poderosa

Evaluan posible aumento de impuesto sobre ventas en Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
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New
Published 7:12 AM

La ciudad de Desert Hot Springs evaluará un posible nuevo aumento al impuesto sobre las ventas.

El concilio tiene previsto discutir el tema en la reunión de esta semana, el incremento de medio centavo ayudaría a financiar mejoras en las calles de la ciudad. Dependiendo de la discusión, el concejo podría incluir el tema en una futura agenda para su aprobación, a pesar de que muchas personas se oponen al incremento.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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