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La Poderosa

Investigan robo de diésel en Mecca

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:13 AM

Dos sujetos fueron arrestados por robar miles de dólares en combustible de dos negocios del Valle de Coachella, tras una investigación de varios meses sobre una operación organizada de robo de diésel.
Se trata de un individuo de 40 años y su cómplice de 27 años.
Los agentes respondieron a un reporte de robo de 463 galones de diésel el 16 de mayo del 2025, en un negocio ubicado en la Avenida 66 en Mecca.
Un robo separado de 9,000 galones de diésel ocurrió el pasado 11 de marzo de este año por la Dillon Road en Coachella, los dos delincuentes estuvieron involucrados en ambos casos.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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