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La Poderosa

Acusan al Condado de Riverside de discriminacion

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Published 8:06 AM

Una organización sin fines de lucro con sede en Palm Springs que brinda servicios sociales a personas transgénero presento una queja de derechos civiles acusando al Condado de Riverside de discriminación por retener $132,000 en fondos y negar acceso a servicios.
El condado dice que no les ha entregado el dinero porque la organización no cumplió con los requisitos de un contrato.
El centro ofrece educación sobre VIH y SIDA, vivienda, empleo, conexión con atención médica, asesoramiento y otros servicios de apoyo para la comunidad LGBT.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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