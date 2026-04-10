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La Poderosa

Aniversario del centro Betty Ford de Rancho Mirage

KESQ
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Updated
today at 7:29 AM
Published 7:05 AM

El Centro Betty Ford de Rancho Mirage conmemoró un año más de atención a personas con problemas de drogadicción.
Dicho lugar se fundó en el Valle de Coachella en 1982.
El personal dijo que el aniversario también es un recordatorio de cuánto ha avanzado la misión del centro, ubicado cerca de las calles Country Club y Bob Hope, a un lado del hospital.
Casi 50 años después el centro continúa ampliando el acceso al tratamiento y combatiendo la vergüenza que antes impedía que muchos buscaran ayuda.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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