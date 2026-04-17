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La Poderosa

Arresto de 20 indigentes en Palm Springs

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Published 8:28 AM

La Policía de Palm Springs arrestó a 20 indigentes durante la primera de lo que serán redadas regulares en el centro de la ciudad, tras reportes de aumento de personas sin hogar en esa área.
Los arrestos fueron por presuntos delitos relacionados con drogas.
Estas operaciones suelen enfocarse en campamentos ilegales, órdenes de arresto pendientes y delitos de drogas.
Estas redadas se han vuelto más comunes en ciudades de California debido a la presión por la seguridad, el turismo y el uso del espacio público.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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