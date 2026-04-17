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La Poderosa

Dan a conocer los nombres de las personas que fallecieron en el accidente automovilistico en Coachella

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Published 8:06 AM

La policía dio a conocer los nombres de las tres personas que murieron en el choque ocurrido en Coachella el martes pasado por la noche.
Se trata de Guillermo Ocampo Bahena, de 71 años, quien conducía su auto en sentido contrario por el Freeway 10, cerca de Dillon Road y se estrelló con el vehículo en el que viajaban las otras dos víctimas Lizeth Duran Martínez y Melitón Pérez-Domínguez, ambos de 39 años.
También se informó que el anciano que provoco el mortal accidente había sido reportado como desaparecido más temprano esa noche.

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Nancy Prado

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