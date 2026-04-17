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La Poderosa

El peligro de vivir cerca de Salton Sea

KESQ
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New
Published 7:30 AM

Durante años se ha hablado de las tasas más altas de asma y problemas respiratorios en personas que viven cerca de Salton Sea.
Ahora, un nuevo estudio muestra qué tan dañino es para los pulmones de los niños, los investigadores le dieron seguimiento dos años a 369 niños que viven cerca de la laguna salada que puede liberar partículas de polvo dañinas que las personas respiran.
en el estudio encontraron un crecimiento más lento en la función pulmonar que aquellos que vivían más lejos y dicen que el daño podría ser permanente.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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