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La Poderosa

Arresta a sujeto que atacó a otra persona con un machete el viernes pasado

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Published 7:08 AM

La policía arresto a un sujeto que atacó a otra persona con un machete el viernes pasado a las 7:30 de la mañana en el área de Ramon Road y Vía Eduardo Road en Thousand Palms.
Los agentes del Sheriff informaron que al llegar al lugar encontraron a la víctima, quien fue atendida por los paramédicos en la escena.
Los agentes buscaron en el área y arrestaron al individuo de 50 años, por agresión con un arma mortal.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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