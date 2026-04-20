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La Poderosa

Comenzó la selección del jurado para el juicio de un sujeto acusado de dispararle a una niña de 14 años

Indio PD
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New
Published 6:38 AM

Ya comenzó la selección del jurado para el juicio de un sujeto acusado de dispararle en la cabeza a una niña de 14 años y poner en peligro a otros cuatro menores de edad que viajaban en un vehículo por la calle Monrroe en Indio.

Se trata de Vicente Manuel Reyes, de 30 años y residente de Thousand Palms.

El juez convocó a varios grupos de posibles miembros del jurado para evaluar su disponibilidad y calificaciones.

El sospechoso permanece detenido con una fianza de 2 millones de dólares.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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