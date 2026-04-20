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La Poderosa

Le dan cadena perpetua a Kenny Wu

RSO / KESQ
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Published 8:22 AM

Un sujeto de origen oriental fue sentenciado el viernes pasado a cadena perpetua por los asesinatos de su esposa Yaying Wu y su amigo Jesús Sánchez.
Se trata de Kenny Wu, de 37 años, quien el 15 de julio del 2022 cometió los crímenes en el estacionamiento del hotel Spring Hill, ubicado cerca del hwy 111 en Palm Desert.

Los fiscales dijeron que el criminal rastreó los movimientos de su esposa y descubrió que ella planeaba reunirse con el hombre en el hotel, donde el individuo ya los estaba esperando y al llegar los mato.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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