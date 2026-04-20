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La Poderosa

Persecucion termina en arresto en I-10

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Published 8:42 AM

Un hombre fue arrestado el viernes pasado a las 3 de la tarde tras una persecución que comenzó en La Quinta y terminó cerca de Desert Hot Springs.
El sospechoso era buscado por las autoridades y fue visto en el área de Avenue 48 y la calle Adams, donde intentaron detener el vehículo del individuo, que huyo a toda velocidad y con la ayuda de un helicóptero lo siguieron por el freeway 10 y al llegar al área del Hwy 62 y Pierson Boulevard, bajo del auto y corrió unos minutos hasta que lograron capturarlo.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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