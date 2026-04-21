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La Poderosa

30 bomberos trabajaron varias horas para controlar un incendio en Yucca Valley

KESQ
By
Published 9:14 AM

Un incendio en Yucca Valley daño cuatro estructuras y destruyo 39 acres de maleza y vegetación.

Alrededor de 30 bomberos trabajaron varias horas para controlar el fuego.

Equipos de inspección han sido enviados para evaluar los daños a las estructuras.

No hubo evacuaciones ni cierres de carreteras relacionados con el siniestro y por fortuna ningún residente del área resultó herido solamente un bombero.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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