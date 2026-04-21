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La Poderosa

Accidente en Palm Springs deja heridos

Edward Nerey
By
New
Published 9:06 AM

Varias personas resultaron heridas en choque de frente entre dos vehículos cerca de Palm Springs, ayer a las 12:30 del mediodía por la Dillon Road.

De acuerdo con las autoridades el conductor de un vehículo dio vuelta en U y se estrelló con otro auto.

Tres personas resultaron heridas y fueron transportadas al hospital.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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