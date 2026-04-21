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La Poderosa

Agentes del Sheriff confiscaron fentanilo en Rancho Mirage

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Published 7:37 AM

Agentes del Sheriff confiscaron fentanilo después de una persecución que terminó en choque en Rancho Mirage, donde intentaron detener un vehículo que circulaba por el Hwy 111 pero el chofer acelero y huyo por uno minutos, hasta que chocó con un poste de luz en la calle Frank Sinatra.

El conductor y el pasajero resultaron heridos y de inmediato fueron transportadas al hospital, mientras que en el auto encontraron una cantidad de Fentanilo no especificada por la policía.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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