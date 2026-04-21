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La Poderosa

Opciones disponibles para reestructurar el cargo de alcalde en Palm Springs

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Published 7:08 AM

El Concilio de Palm Springs volverá a hablar de si debe cambiar la forma en que se elige a su alcalde en la reunión de mañana.

Cabe mencionar que es la junta del pasado 8 de abril, los concejales crearon un Subcomité para profundizar en las opciones disponibles para reestructurar el cargo de alcalde.

El debate se centra en si se debe reemplazar el sistema rotativo actual de Palm Springs, vigente desde 2018, en el que los miembros del concejo se turnan para desempeñarse como alcalde cada año, por un alcalde elegido directamente que ocupe el cargo por un período más largo.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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