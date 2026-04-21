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La Poderosa

Robo de paquete con monedas de oro en Rancho Mirage

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Published 7:57 AM

El dueño de un negocio de monedas ubicado en Rancho Mirage llamo a la policía para reportar que un paquete que contenía monedas de oro con valor de 35,400 dólares desapareció después de ser recogido por un empleado de la compañía FedEx.

Dijo que las cámaras de vigilancia de la tienda muestran al conductor recogiendo la caja que ahora está desaparecido y los agentes del Sheriff están realizando una investigación.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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