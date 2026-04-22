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La Poderosa

Investigan la desaparición de artículos personales de Madonna en el festival

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Published 6:36 AM

Las autoridades en Indio continúan investigando la desaparición de artículos personales pertenecientes a la cantante Madonna tras su presentación en el Coachella Fest el pasado fin de semana.
Madonna comentó en redes sociales que el atuendo tiene un valor sentimental, ya que lo usó previamente cuando encabezó el Coachella Fest hace dos décadas y podrían valer entre 100 mil y 250 mil dólares.
Las pertenencias fueron vistas por última vez en un carrito de golf que las transportaba desde el escenario hacia un autobús.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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