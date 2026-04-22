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La Poderosa

La ciudad de La Quinta y FIND Food Bank trabajan para combatir la inseguridad alimentaria

KESQ
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New
Published 8:15 AM

La ciudad de La Quinta continuará trabajando con el FIND Food Bank para combatir la inseguridad alimentaria, después que el concilio voto a favor del proyecto en su junta de anoche.
La ciudad invertirá 60 mil dólares para continuar las entregas de comida a personas de bajos ingresos.
Cabe mencionar que, durante el último año fiscal, el programa distribuyó más de 500 mil libras de alimentos.
En promedio, alrededor de 1,500 residentes fueron atendidos cada mes.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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