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La Poderosa

Actualizacion de acusado de asesinar a tiros a un hombre hace casi cuatro años

DHSPD
By
New
Published 8:32 AM

Un sujeto acusado de asesinar a tiros a un hombre hace casi cuatro años estuvo en la corte ayer.
Se trata de Camillo Castillo, de 28 años y residente de Desert Hot Springs, quien se sospecha mató a Jayson Green el 18 de junio del 2022, cuando se encontraron en el área de la avenida Buena Vista y la calle West Drive y después de una discusión el acusado saco una pistola y le disparo varias veces, para después huir y al llegar los paramédicos se llevaron al herido al hospital donde después murió la victima de 42 años.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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