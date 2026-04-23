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La Poderosa

Condado de Riverside prepara presupuesto para el proximo año

KESQ
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today at 7:32 AM
Published 7:30 AM

El Condado de Riverside está preparando el presupuesto del próximo año y los residentes tienen la oportunidad de opinar antes que se tomen decisiones.
El supervisor del condado Manuel Pérez, organizará un taller comunitario sobre el presupuesto el jueves 30 de abril, de 5:30 a 7 de la tarde, en el Coachella Valley Water District, ubicado por la calle Hovley Lane en Palm Desert.
El objetivo es ayudar a los residentes a entender cómo funciona el proceso presupuestario y escuchar directamente qué es lo que más le importa a la comunidad.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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