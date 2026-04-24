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La Poderosa

La ciudad de La Quinta te invita a festejar su aniversario

KESQ
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Published 7:08 AM

La ciudad de La Quinta celebra su 44º aniversario este sábado con un evento gratuito y familiar en el Parque Civic Center, de 9am a 12 pm.

El evento contará con presentaciones en vivo de estudiantes locales y juegos gratuitos, además habrá venta de comida, helados, refrescos y golosinas.

Además, el colectivo juvenil de la ciudad organizará un evento de adopción de perros en conjunto con Servicios Animales del Condado de Riverside, enfocado en perros grandes que suelen esperar más tiempo para encontrar hogar.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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