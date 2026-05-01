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La Poderosa

La ciudad de Palm Springs aprobó 30 mil dólares para instalar dos señaleros que muestran la velocidad de los conductores

MGN
By
New
Published 7:08 AM

Algunos vecinos están protestando contra las personas que manejan a exceso de velocidad en un vecindario de Palm Springs.
Los residentes a lo largo de la Avenida Toledo dicen que los conductores frecuentemente pasan a alta velocidad por el área, lo cual es peligroso.
Ahora, la ciudad aprobó 30 mil dólares para instalar dos señales electrónicas que muestran la velocidad de los conductores con el objetivo de hacerlos reducir la velocidad.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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