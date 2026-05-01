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La Poderosa

Reconstrucción de la clínica de fertilidad en Palm Springs

ARC
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Published 7:59 AM

El próximo lunes inicia la reconstrucción de la clínica de fertilidad en Palm Springs, destruida en un ataque terrorista hace casi un año.

La ciudad llevará a cabo la ceremonia al mediodía cerca de la calle Indian Canyon, donde el nuevo centro se levantará como un símbolo de sanación, innovación y un compromiso continuo con las familias a las que sirve dicha clínica, que será reconstruida como un edificio médico de dos pisos con 19,347 pies cuadrados.
En la planta baja estará el centro quirúrgico, mientras que el segundo piso será para fertilidad.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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