Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Rescate de excurcionista en Palm Desert

Desert Mountain Apothecary / Pexels
By
Published 8:25 AM

Ayer se registró un dramático rescate de un excursionista en Palm Desert.

Un video de las autoridades muestra al hombre siendo rescatado con la ayuda de un helicóptero tras sufrir una emergencia médica en un sendero para caminar.

Las autoridades dicen que el aventurero fue encontrado deshidratado y demasiado débil para continuar, por lo que no había un lugar seguro para aterrizar, un equipo de rescate descendió a un paramédico desde un helicóptero y utilizó un sistema de grúa para sacar al excursionista y llevarlo al hospital.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.