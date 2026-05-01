Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Ya está en la cárcel sospechoso del robo de un vehículo

By
New
Published 6:41 AM

Un sospechoso del robo de un vehículo está en la cárcel, después de una persecución policiaca que comenzó en Moreno Valley ayer por la mañana y terminó en Cathedral City.

La persecución continuó hacia el Valle de Coachella por el Freeway 10.

El ladrón detuvo la camioneta cerca de Date Palm y los agentes le ordenaron que saliera y de inmediato lo arrestaron, por fortuna nadie resulto herido.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.