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La Poderosa

Angel Food organización sin fines de lucro ofrece comidas y medicina a personas con enfermedades críticas

KESQ
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Published 7:13 AM

El proyecto Angel Food, una organización sin fines de lucro que ofrece comidas y medicina a personas con enfermedades críticas, realizo el sábado pasado su segunda fiesta anual en Palm Springs donde lograron recaudar 150 mil dólares que serán compartidos con el Centro Comunitario LGBTQ del Desierto que dedicara el dinero a su banco de alimentos, que distribuye comestibles semanalmente a personas necesitadas.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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