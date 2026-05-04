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La Poderosa

Arrestan a sospechoso de robo

MGN
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Published 8:11 AM

Después de una larga investigación la  policía arresto a dos sujetos que le robaron varios artículos a una persona en Thousand Palms el pasado 19 de Marzo en la Varner Road, donde la víctima informó a las autoridades que fue agredida y que le robaron pertenencias no especificadas.

Las autoridades identificaron a los sospechosos y fueron detenidos durante una orden de cateo en una vivienda. Ambos se presentarán frente al juez esta semana.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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