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La Poderosa

Crece la disputa entre la Asociación de Maestros y miembros de la mesa directiva de CVUSD

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Published 7:28 AM

Continúa creciendo la disputa entre la Asociación de Maestros y miembros de la mesa directiva del Distrito Escolar Unificado del Valle de Coachella, quienes han hecho declaraciones públicas engañosas para hacer ver mal al liderazgo sindical.

La controversia se centra en comentarios hechos por Jesús González y Joey Acuña, quienes han hablado públicamente sobre una demanda presentada a principios del 2024 por la presidenta del sindicato, Carissa Carrera, contra el distrito escolar, que ha gastado más de medio millón de dólares para defenderse.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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