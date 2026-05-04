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La Poderosa

Va en aumento el robo de bicicletas eléctricas

Grendelkhan / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0
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Published 7:06 AM

El Departamento de Policía de Palm Springs dice que los robos de bicicletas eléctricas han ido en aumento y mencionaron que los ladrones no solo buscan la bicicleta completa, también los componentes y las baterías.

Los robos ocurren en las áreas de almacenamiento como cocheras y patios de las viviendas.

Las bicicletas dejadas afuera durante la noche, incluso en vecindarios residenciales, están siendo robadas con mayor frecuencia.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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