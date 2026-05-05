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La Poderosa

Aumentan patrullaje en este 5 de Mayo en el Valle de Coachella

Chris Voluntaryist / Pexels
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Published 5:38 AM

Los agentes del Sheriff y varios departamentos de policía del Valle de Coachella aumentarán los patrullajes para detener a quienes celebren el Cinco de Mayo y conduzcan bajo los efectos del alcohol o drogas.

Se llevarán a cabo operativos desde temprano hasta la media noche de este martes, principalmente mediante patrullajes intensivos en múltiples ubicaciones.

No ponga en riesgo su vida ni la de otros en la carretera conduciendo bajo los efectos alcohol o drogas.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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