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La Poderosa

Entra en una nueva fase la construccion del puente en Palm Springs

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Published 8:05 AM

En Palm Springs, la construcción del puente Palm Canyon está entrando en una nueva fase.

Las cuadrillas están instalando el acero de refuerzo y ensamblando las varillas en el extremo este del puente, con la primera colocación de concreto prevista para mediados de mayo.

Los conductores que pasen por la zona deben reducir la velocidad y esperar actividad continua en el área.

Los negocios a lo largo de la calle Palm Canyon permanecen abiertos durante toda la construcción.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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